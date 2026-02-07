Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $635.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.84 and a 200-day moving average of $614.23. The company has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

