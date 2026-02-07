Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $39 and set an “equal weight” rating, signaling conviction in near‑term upside tied to execution and the company’s strategy. Wells Fargo raises PT

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $39 and set an “equal weight” rating, signaling conviction in near‑term upside tied to execution and the company’s strategy. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target to $39 and kept a “hold” rating, another vote that the stock has upside if integration and dedicated business growth play out. TD Cowen raises PT

TD Cowen raised its target to $39 and kept a “hold” rating, another vote that the stock has upside if integration and dedicated business growth play out. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and the Business Wire release highlight growth in dedicated revenue and the strategic rationale for the FirstFleet acquisition, which management says should support longer‑term stable revenue. Company Q4 release

Company commentary and the Business Wire release highlight growth in dedicated revenue and the strategic rationale for the FirstFleet acquisition, which management says should support longer‑term stable revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking detail on guidance, cost trends and fleet/dedicated integration plans — useful for assessing execution risk. Earnings call transcript

Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking detail on guidance, cost trends and fleet/dedicated integration plans — useful for assessing execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage notes the FirstFleet buy is a strategic bet that could spark consolidation in dedicated trucking; outcome depends on scale and margin improvements. FirstFleet M&A context

Industry coverage notes the FirstFleet buy is a strategic bet that could spark consolidation in dedicated trucking; outcome depends on scale and margin improvements. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target to $28 and moved to “underweight” — the most bearish broker action today and a major contributor to selling pressure. JPMorgan cuts PT

JPMorgan cut its price target to $28 and moved to “underweight” — the most bearish broker action today and a major contributor to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating with a $34 target, keeping downside risk from some institutional desks.

Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating with a $34 target, keeping downside risk from some institutional desks. Negative Sentiment: Werner missed Q4 estimates: $0.05 EPS vs. $0.09 expected and revenue of ~$737.6M vs. $767.5M consensus — disappointing results that directly pressure the stock. Earnings miss

Werner missed Q4 estimates: $0.05 EPS vs. $0.09 expected and revenue of ~$737.6M vs. $767.5M consensus — disappointing results that directly pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: News that a long‑running drivers’ lawsuit has a settlement ready raises potential cash/legal overhang and investor concern about contingency costs. Lawsuit settlement

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

