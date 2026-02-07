Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.0920. 4,797,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 45,146,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Key Richtech Robotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Richtech Robotics this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Richtech Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Up 11.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of -3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Richtech Robotics by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richtech Robotics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 133,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

