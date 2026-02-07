JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stake Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 241,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 197,204 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPST stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

