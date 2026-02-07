First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 939,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 309,044 shares.The stock last traded at $26.0468 and had previously closed at $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.