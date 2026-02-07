Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 1610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.