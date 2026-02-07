Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Position in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 347.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Up 7.6%

SKE opened at $31.48 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.