Ceera Investments LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,690 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vestis worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 22.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 700,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 129,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Vestis news, CEO James J. Barber acquired 82,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $523,854.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 642,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,102.84. This trade represents a 14.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 800,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $5,449,511.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,604,121 shares in the company, valued at $133,504,064.01. The trade was a 4.26% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,205,810 shares of company stock worth $8,138,302. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vestis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $5.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Vestis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries.

