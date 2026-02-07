SouthState Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

SouthState Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

