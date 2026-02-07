US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,172 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 260,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 49,050.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

