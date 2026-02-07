Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 40,646 Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.34% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 837.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

