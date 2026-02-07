SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $30.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

