GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

GEA Group Stock Performance

GEA Group stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. GEA Group has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GEA Group Company Profile

GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

