Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $179.00 target price on Bloom Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of BE stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.58, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $217,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,925,910.40. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.

Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.

AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.

Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.

Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

