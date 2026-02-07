Axim Planning & Wealth Invests $567,000 in Zacks Focus Growth ETF $GROZ

Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GROZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Zacks Focus Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth owned about 1.29% of Zacks Focus Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROZ. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 163,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000.

Shares of GROZ opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.20. Zacks Focus Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

The Zacks Focus Growth ETF (GROZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide long-term capital appreciation and minimize loss, through a portfolio of US large-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a proprietary AI tool combined with Zacks research. GROZ was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by Zacks.

