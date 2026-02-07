NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.3 million.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.2%

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. Wall Street Zen cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $54,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares in the company, valued at $170,296.42. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,656.66. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

