MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 39,945 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF $PIO

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO opened at $47.25 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index. The Index consisted of companies listed on exchanges in Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United States.

