Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,844 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

PLTR opened at $135.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a PE ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.08.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

