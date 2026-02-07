Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Crescent Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at Crescent Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Biopharma

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,848,883.06. The trade was a 97.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the third quarter worth $7,822,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $7,322,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Biopharma Price Performance

CBIO stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Crescent Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Biopharma Company Profile

Crescent Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is a clinical‐stage immuno‐oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on combination approaches that enhance anti‐tumor immune responses by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways implicated in immune evasion and tumor growth.

The company’s lead candidate, CPB-201, is a bifunctional fusion protein designed to block programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) while neutralizing transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), with the goal of restoring T-cell activity and reducing tumor fibrosis.

