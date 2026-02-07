Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.9412.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,118 shares of company stock worth $91,504,172. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $358.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

