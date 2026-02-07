Critical Survey: T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A T Stamp -316.25% -290.04% -147.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of T Stamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TravelSky Technology and T Stamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

T Stamp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T Stamp is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and T Stamp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.28 $288.53 million N/A N/A T Stamp $3.08 million 5.10 -$10.60 million ($2.30) -1.30

TravelSky Technology has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp.

Summary

T Stamp beats TravelSky Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.