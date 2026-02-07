Reviewing KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) & XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH)

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XCHG and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XCHG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCHG N/A N/A N/A KLA 35.76% 98.18% 29.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCHG and KLA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCHG $42.20 million 1.19 -$11.94 million ($0.08) -10.60 KLA $12.16 billion 15.56 $4.06 billion $34.37 41.97

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than XCHG. XCHG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

XCHG has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XCHG and KLA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCHG 1 1 0 0 1.50 KLA 0 9 19 1 2.72

KLA has a consensus target price of $1,595.39, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Given KLA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KLA is more favorable than XCHG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. 91.5% of KLA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLA beats XCHG on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.