BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $77.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BXP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP Dividend Announcement

BXP opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,416. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BXP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

