Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$34.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.66.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

