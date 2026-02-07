Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Shares Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,347,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,122,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1999.

Theriva Biologics Stock Up 10.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Theriva Biologics

About Theriva Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.64% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

