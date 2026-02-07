Brokerages Set Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $3.88

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.8750.

OVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.25. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2,333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 347,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare neurological disorders. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, the company applies a precision medicine approach to target underlying mechanisms of disease in patients with genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system. Its research platform centers on small-molecule modulators of neurotransmitter pathways to restore neural network function in disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead development candidate, OV101 (gaboxadol), is a selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

