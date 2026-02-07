Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $124,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

