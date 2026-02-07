Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

SWKS stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $12,155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

