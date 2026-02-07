QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 23,500 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $501,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,234.22. This trade represents a 389.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $124,306.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,335.20. This represents a 221.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have acquired 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $657,340 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,208,000 after purchasing an additional 350,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,700,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 510,291 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.3% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after buying an additional 994,332 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 199,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.68. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.