Outdoor (POWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $12.5230 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. On average, analysts expect Outdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Outdoor Price Performance

POWW stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.26. Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outdoor

Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Outdoor by 101.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Outdoor by 246.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Outdoor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm raised Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

Featured Stories

