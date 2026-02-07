Head to Head Contrast: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstSun Capital Bancorp 17.19% 9.12% 1.19% First Financial Bancorp. 20.30% 10.77% 1.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstSun Capital Bancorp $569.65 million 1.97 $97.94 million $3.46 11.66 First Financial Bancorp. $1.26 billion 2.42 $255.60 million $2.66 11.62

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than FirstSun Capital Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstSun Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 4 4 0 2.50

FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats FirstSun Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, and office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment, as well as equipment and leasehold improvement financing for franchisees; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; lease and equipment financing services; and currency payments, foreign exchange hedging, and other advisory products. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

