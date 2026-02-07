The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $2.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, January 9th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $63,129.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,117.51. The trade was a 16.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 641,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.61. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.09 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

