Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after buying an additional 166,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,084,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 378,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

