Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$15.55 and a 52 week high of C$29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$483.15 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.4850136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

