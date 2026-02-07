Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $14.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research firms have commented on EFC. Zacks Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

EFC stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 50.60 and a quick ratio of 50.60. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 67.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

