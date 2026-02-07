Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $39.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

