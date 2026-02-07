OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$50.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$44.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Desjardins set a C$50.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.58.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.02. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$10.86 and a one year high of C$54.02.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of C$624.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.