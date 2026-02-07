nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) & Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Financial Review

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International -18.70% -29.85% -19.72% nVent Electric 16.83% 14.29% 7.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and nVent Electric”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $29.90 million 0.60 -$650,000.00 ($1.38) -3.70 nVent Electric $3.01 billion 6.06 $331.80 million $3.63 31.09

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbit International and nVent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 0.00 nVent Electric 0 0 9 0 3.00

nVent Electric has a consensus price target of $123.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Orbit International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of nVent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nVent Electric has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Orbit International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, and multi-function displays design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

