Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.80. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.10.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

