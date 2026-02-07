Voyager Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACHW) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACHW – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 20,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2399.
Voyager Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
