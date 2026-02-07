Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom, Rotork plc is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of industrial flow control equipment. The company develops actuator and control systems that automate the operation of valves, ensuring precise control and enhanced safety in critical applications across multiple industries.

Rotork’s product portfolio includes electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, modular gearboxes and valve positioners, as well as control panels and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.