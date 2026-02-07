Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
Rotork Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.
Rotork Company Profile
Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom, Rotork plc is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of industrial flow control equipment. The company develops actuator and control systems that automate the operation of valves, ensuring precise control and enhanced safety in critical applications across multiple industries.
Rotork’s product portfolio includes electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, modular gearboxes and valve positioners, as well as control panels and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.