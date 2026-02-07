SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.2020 and last traded at $0.3930. 321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3970.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

About SUIC Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.