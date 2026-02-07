iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.29 and last traded at C$16.36. Approximately 386,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 403,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.85.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

