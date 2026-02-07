NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NexGel, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 14,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NexGel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. NexGel had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexGel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexGel in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexGel in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NexGel during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NexGel Company Profile

NexGel, Inc (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a development-stage materials science company focused on the research and commercialization of advanced polymer formulations tailored for additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications. Leveraging proprietary expertise in polymer chemistry, NexGel develops high-performance materials designed to meet rigorous mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance requirements across diverse end markets.

The company’s product pipeline includes custom-engineered resins, powders and elastomeric systems optimized for a range of additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA) and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

See Also

