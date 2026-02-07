Head to Head Analysis: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capri and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Capri alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 1 8 6 1 2.44 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 1 5 7 1 2.57

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $26.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.52%. Given Capri’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $4.44 billion 0.54 -$1.18 billion ($4.26) -4.75 Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion 0.80 $165.00 million $2.05 30.43

This table compares Capri and Victoria’s Secret & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Capri. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victoria’s Secret & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Capri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capri has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri -13.57% -430.23% -8.70% Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.67% 33.47% 4.82%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Capri on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.