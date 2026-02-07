CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 12,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

CHS Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

CHS Inc, whose Class B Common Stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHSCL, is a diversified global agribusiness cooperative headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. As one of the largest cooperatives of its kind, CHS is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States, and it serves as a critical link in the agricultural supply chain from field to fork.

The company’s core operations are organized into key segments. In Energy, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable products under the Cenex® brand and through strategic partnerships, supporting retail stations, commercial fleets and heating markets.

