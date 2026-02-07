Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 5,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 2,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Americanas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Get Americanas alerts:

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) is a leading Brazilian retail company offering a broad assortment of consumer goods through an integrated network of physical stores and digital channels. The company’s product portfolio includes electronics, home appliances, apparel, beauty and personal care items, food and beverage, and a growing marketplace segment connecting third-party sellers with consumers. Americanas leverages its brick-and-mortar footprint alongside an e-commerce platform to serve a diverse base of urban and regional customers across Brazil.

Founded in 1929 in the city of Niterói, the company has expanded over decades to operate more than 1,700 retail outlets in major metropolitan areas and smaller municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.