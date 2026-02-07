CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $71.0850, with a volume of 10099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $3,678,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $7,175,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 601,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.