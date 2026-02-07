Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.70 and last traded at GBX 48. Approximately 200,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 116,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50.

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all. The Group’s portfolio of brands includes Zoffany, Morris & Co, Sanderson, Harlequin, Clarke & Clarke and Scion, as well as manufacturing businesses, Anstey and Standfast & Barracks.

