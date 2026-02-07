Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.1090 and last traded at $4.1090. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.0950.

Continental Gold Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company primarily focused on advancing the Buriticá gold project in Antioquia, Colombia. The company’s principal activity is the exploration, construction and operation of an underground gold mine that targets high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Through extensive drilling programs and feasibility studies, Continental Gold has defined significant reserves and resources, underpinning the long-term development of its flagship asset.

Buriticá is located approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Medellín and benefits from established infrastructure, including a fully permitted underground mine and a 5,000–tonne-per-day processing plant.

